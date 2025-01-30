Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice steps aside in pivotal union rights case
A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will not participate in a pending case that will determine whether tens of thousands of public sector workers regain collective bargaining rights that were taken away by a 2011 law. Justice Brian Hagedorn drafted…
Mauston Middle School Girls Sweep Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2025 at 8:09 PM
Mauston 8th Grade Girls Defeated Adams-Friendship 53-13 Avi Bohnert lead the team with 18 points. Iliana Naquayouma started the game off strong with a left handed layup. Strong team defense 7th Grade Girls Won 33-25 over Adams-Friendship […]
Britzman, Phyllis Mae Age 90 of New Lisbon
by WRJC News on January 30, 2025 at 4:18 PM
Phyllis Mae Britzman, 90 of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025, at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Lisbon. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, 2:30 PM at St. John […]
McCue, Audrey Ann Age 94 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC News on January 30, 2025 at 4:12 PM
Audrey Ann McCue, age 94, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Roseberry Funeral Home in Friendship, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Hartland man who drove school bus while intoxicated appears in court (WAUKESHA) The Hartland man accused of driving a school bus while intoxicated was in court Wednesday. Court records say 72-year-old Walter Cunningham missed stops, suddenly stopped […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 30, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The 17th ranked Badgers fall at Maryland – The Badger women end an 8-game losing streak – Wade Miley won’t be returning to pitch for the Brewers – Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook announces his retirement
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 30, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Baldwin opposes Kennedy to head HHS, Johnson requests transparency (WASHINGTON, DC) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified on Wednesday before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Finance, which will decide whether to advance his nomination to lead the […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 7:36 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center donates to the Hatch Public Library in Mauston
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Each quarter, employees of Mile Bluff Medical Center select an organization to benefit from their “Casual for a Cause” Fridays. To generate funds, staff members are invited to wear jeans to work and contribute a donation toward the […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/28
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 4:53 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 57 Hillsboro 46 Marathon 65 Nekoosa 32 Stratford 68 Adams-Friendship 45 Reedsburg 67 Baraboo 44 New Lisbon 51 Ithaca 48 La Crosse Logan 42 Tomah 37 Melrose-Mindoro 60 Cashton 43 Necedah 64 La Farge 30 (Hannah Hunkins […]
