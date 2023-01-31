Conservative Wisconsin law firm sues Biden administration over rule on gun stabilizing braces
Attorney General Merrick Garland has targeted stabilizing braces like one used in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Spending on 2022 Wisconsin governor's race smashes previous records
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM
Candidates and outside special interests spent more than $160 million into the 2022 governor's race between Democrat Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.
-
Conservative Wisconsin law firm sues Biden administration over rule on gun stabilizing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 5:31 PM
Attorney General Merrick Garland has targeted stabilizing braces like one used in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/30
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM
-
Panthers Push Past Ithaca in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM
-
Josh Kaul's clergy abuse investigation in Wisconsin is almost 2 years old. Here's what we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM
The clergy and faith leader initiative has generated about 250 reports involving 198 individuals accused of abuse.
-
Felons would be banned from owning 'vicious' dogs under a new Republican-led bill in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM
State Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, said vicious dogs are just as dangerous as guns, in some cases.
-
We need your help to report on challenges facing families in Northeast Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 31, 2023 at 11:04 AM
What would help make family life better in Northeast Wisconsin? As we plan coverage for our year-long series, we would like to hear from you.
-
Oconto Electric Cooperative gets $12.9M loan to help to modernize, expand electric grid
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2023 at 10:55 AM
"These are exciting, long-term infrastructure investments," said the USDA Rural Development state director.
-
Highway department to address 'most dangerous intersection' in Brown County beginning the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2023 at 1:16 AM
Beginning the week of Feb. 6, Brown County plans to install barrier walls that will affect traffic flow at West Mason-Packerland Drive intersection
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.