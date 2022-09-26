Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records
A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
What's real and what's fiction in Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 9:10 PM
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix uses a plethora of facts from the original reporting but there are a couple creative liberties, too.
-
A conservative website is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission over access to names of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM
A website has sued the Wisconsin Parole Commission, claiming unreasonable delay in identifying who has been paroled in 2022
-
Fact check: Biden says Johnson wants Social Security and Medicare on chopping block every...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM
President Joe Biden says U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wants to put "Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every single year."
-
Davis, Thomas William Age 86 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM
-
Wisconsin's 'Best New Artist' band was hit hard by the pandemic. Now 7000apart is back...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM
The married couple of 7000apart were on the brink of success when the pandemic and family death crashed the party.
-
House Jan. 6 select committee seeks testimony from Robin Vos about phone call with Donald...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM
The House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Vos to testify about his interactions with Trump but withdrew Monday's deadline after the Assembly speaker sued.
-
Two Republican audit committee leaders launch an inquiry into security costs for Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman blasted the inquiry by Republicans Sen. Robert Cowles and Rep. John Macco.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/23
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM
-
Oneida Nation marks 200 years in Wisconsin. The tribe's story is one of forced relocation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Oneida allied with Americans in the Revolutionary War. In return, their land in New York was to be protected — but it was taken by the state.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.