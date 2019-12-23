Conservative justice Daniel Kelly declines to hear Wisconsin's voter rolls case
A conservative state Supreme Court justice up for election this spring stepped aside Monday in a high-profile case over Wisconsin’s voter rolls.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Democrat Feingold, Republican Sensenbrenner were notable voices for witnesses in the Clint...6 hours ago
- Conservative justice Daniel Kelly declines to hear Wisconsin’s voter rolls case6 hours ago
- Fresh out of prison, veteran fraudster has new name and what looks like a familiar con7 hours ago
- No, Wausau, you’re not getting a new Trader Joe’s8 hours ago
- Multi-Vehicle Accident in Adams Results in Varying Degrees of Injury10 hours ago
- Sparrow, Richard “Bird” A. Age 61 of Friendship10 hours ago
- Oakdale Woman Seriously Injured in Drunk Driving Accident10 hours ago
- Johnson calls impeachment articles ‘pretty thin gruel’11 hours ago
- Talk but no movement on marijuana laws in Wisconsin13 hours ago
- Ag Businesses Among Manufacturer of Year Nominees19 hours ago
- Fire Damages Wiskerchen Cheese Plant19 hours ago
- USDA Surveying State Sheep & Goat Operations19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.