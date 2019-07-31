Conservative group WILL files suit over Evers’ partial vetoes to budget

A lawsuit filed by a conservatives group asks the state supreme court reverse budget vetoes made by Governor Tony Evers. Rick Esenberg leads the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty. At a Wednesday press conference at the state Capitol in Madison, Esenberg called some of Evers’ partial vetoes to the Republican budget a “magician’s veto, […]

