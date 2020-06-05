Conservative group plans rally opposite Black Lives Matter in Stevens Point

A conservative rally is being planned in central Wisconsin in opposition to a scheduled Black Lives Matter protest. A group called ‘Meeting of the Patriots’ will be holding a rally in a public park in Stevens Point about a half mile away from where Black Lives will be gathering. Mayor Mike Wiza says police will […]

