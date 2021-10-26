Conservation Groups Question Fall Crane Hunt Proposal

A proposed fall sandhill crane hunt is drawing the ire of conservation groups. The concerned groups say that a proposed hunt is a poor idea if the intended reason is to prevent damage to crops. Ann Lacy with the Crane Foundation says that hunt will do little to prevent damages to crops in the spring. Lacy says that there are already 100-percent effective, non-lethal methods of preventing crane and other bird damage to corn using seed treatments. The D-N-R says cranes caused less than a million dollars of damage to the states more than two-billion-dollar corn harvest in Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com







