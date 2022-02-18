Connor, Joan Mary Age 85 of Kendall

Joan Mary (Schumann) Connor 85 of Kendall passed away Monday February14, 2022 in the home of her daughter Gigi and husband Scott Rysdahl. She was born August 9, 1936 the only daughter and 4th child to Arthur Otto and Agnes Mary (Gregor) Schumann.

She was baptized, received First Communion and Confirmation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kendall. She grew up in the Kendall area and attended grade school in the one room Warner Grade School for all 8 grades and Kendall High School graduating in 1954.

Her first job was picking strawberries and after High School she worked in Madison at the DMV. She would come home on weekends to go to dances in Kendall where she danced with Mike and he asked to take her home. Joan was united in marriage to Myles Connor (“my Mike”) on October 22, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Floyd Dwyer (Mike’s first cousin) officiating. She was a longtime member of St. James the Less Catholic Church in Camp Douglas and was a member of the Ladies PCCW and an officer for the Diocesan DCCW board. She taught CCD for many years and was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She attended daily mass for as long as she could and became a real prayer warrior with her church lady friends.

She and Mike purchased the farm from Mike’s parents and so began a successful career of dairy farming. She was a hard-working farm wife and proud of it. She drove school bus for 32 years, tag teaming the route with Mike. She was a woman of great faith. She was a gentle, kind, sentimental and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, Aunt and friend. She was an avid seamstress and crafter. She was a life long learner always saying “you’re never to old to learn.” She welcomed all into her home feeding many nieces, nephews, farm workers and her children’s friends (pool parties) and later her grandchildren. Fresh bread, dough dods, jam, cookies, poppy seed cake and cinnamon toast were always present. She was proud to be IBM – Irish by Marriage.

She is survived by her children Mary (Larry) Mueller of Janesville, Gigi (Scott) Rysdahl of New Ulm MN, David (Susan) Connor of Camp Douglas, Steve (Loretta) Connor of Kendall, son-in-law Donald Hemmersbach (Kaye) of Sparta, Geralyn (Paul) Klinkner of Cashton Grandchildren: Sudha (Todd) Radloff, Anil (Susan) Mueller, Jayanthi, Kurt, Kelly Mueller and Anna (Paul) Kraus, David (Zazie) Gabriel, Isaac (Anne) Kaye and Cassandra Rysdahl, Heath (Melissa), Myles (Breanna) Connor and Jenna (Dalton) Lunde, Kami (Paul) Hansen, Michael (Anna) Connor, Renee (Jay) Woinarowicz Stephanie (Dan) Couey and Samuel Connor, Dane (Brandy) Hemmersbach and Brittany (Tim) Herricks, Travis (Krista) Klinkner, Bridget (John) Spraggon and Benjamin (Erin) Klinkner and 45 great grandchildren and counting.

Sisters -in -law Marjorie Quist, Jan Connor, Kathy Connor, Julie Connor Schmidt and Jackie Schumann and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Myles (Mike), her parents Arthur and Agnes (Gregor) Schumann, infant son Charles, daughter Kaye Hemmersbach, grandson Casey Mueller, brothers and wives John and Delores Schumann, Keith and Jenny Schumann and Kenneth Schumann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 11:30am at St. James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.) in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends are invited to a rosary service starting at 9:00am and visitation from 9:30 until the time of service. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan M. (Schumann) Connor, please visit our floral store.

Source: WRJC.com







