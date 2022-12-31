Congresswoman wants explanation on Twin Cities mail slowdown

A congresswoman wants to know why mail deliveries have been delayed in the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig sent a letter Friday to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on saying…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.