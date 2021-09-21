Congresswoman Moore Calls On Military To Investigate Allegations At Fort McCoy

Congresswoman Gwen Moore is calling on the military to investigate allegations of mistreatment among the Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy. The Wisconsin Democrat wrote a letter saying she and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar have heard from families at the military installation that they still aren’t being provided with basic necessities and are being spoken to in a “rude, condescending manner.” Thirteen thousand refugees have been flown into Fort McCoy for resettlement. U-S Senator Ron Johnson told W-I-S-N Television in Milwaukee he has spoken with military leaders and was told some issues have been resolved. In response to the letter from Moore and Omar, he pointed out the difficulty of dealing with a large number of refugees with limited preparation time.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.