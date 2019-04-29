Congressman Ron Kind pushes for full release of Mueller Report

Congressman Ron Kind says the Mueller report continues to raise questions as congressional oversight committees start their own investigations. He says the report is clear in its statements that Russian agents did their best to conspire with the White House to get President Trump elected. “I mean there were over 137 contacts between Trump campaign […]

