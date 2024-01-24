Congressman Mark Pocan endorses State Rep. Katrina Shankland in the race for WI-03

Katrina Shankland announced she’s earned the endorsement of Congressman Mark Pocan in her bid for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I am proud to endorse Katrina Shankland because she is an experienced and effective legislator. Katrina is the leader we need representing WI-03 and I am excited about the strong campaign she is mounting against Radical Derrick Van Orden. Katrina has a strong track record of not only winning elections, but delivering results for working families and seniors. Democrats must unite around the strongest candidate, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Katrina Shankland,” said Congressman Mark Pocan.

“I am honored to be endorsed by Congressman Mark Pocan. Our campaign has demonstrated that we are in this for the long haul, and people all across the district are fired up to retire Radical Derrick Van Orden and elect our first woman member of Congress in the 3rd,” said Katrina Shankland.

The endorsement of Congressman Mark Pocan adds to the growing list of elected officials and labor endorsements for Shankland’s campaign. Click here for a full list of endorsements.

About Katrina:

Katrina Shankland is a Democratic member of the Wisconsin State Assembly. In the Legislature, Katrina passed over 170 laws, including increased access to affordable rural healthcare, help for farmers, expanded protections for first responders, and stronger clean water laws.

Source: WRJC.com







