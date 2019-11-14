Congressman Kind Announces Local Office Hours for Upcoming Week

Rep. Ron Kind announced that representatives from his district offices will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during the week of November 18th.

Rep. Kind’s office can assist Wisconsinites having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies. Representatives from his office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.

Rep. Ron Kind’s staff will be available during the dates, times and locations listed below:

Monday, November 18th

Cashton 1:00 P.M.– 2:00 P.M.

Cashton Village Office 811 Main Street Cashton, WI 54619

Tuesday, November 19th

Adams 10:00 A.M.-11:00 a.m.

Adams Community Center 569 Cedar Street Adams, WI 53910

Mauston 12:00 P.M. -1:00 P.M.

Hatch Public Library-confirmed 111 West State Street Mauston, WI

Hillsboro 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Hillsboro Public Library 819 High Avenue Hillsboro, WI 54634

Tomah 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

City of Tomah-City Council Chamber 819 Superior Ave. Tomah, WI 54660

Source: WRJC.com





