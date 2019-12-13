Congressman Gallagher seeks blacklisting for Chinese tech company Huawei

A new defense spending bill is set for debate, and Congressman Mike Gallagher says a provision he authored will help protect the future of the Internet. The bill would put tech company Huawei on a government blacklist. “We’ve restricted the ability of our companies to do business with the telecommunications company, because it is an […]

