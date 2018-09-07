Congressman Duffy talks Wisconsin farmers, food stamp restrictions in Congress

The House and Senate are figuring out how to pass the new Farm Bill, and Congressman Sean Duffy is touting the needs of Wisconsin farmers. Duffy wants to ensure that Wisconsin farmers have access to fair assistance from Washington. “Making sure that we have a risk management program in place, that’s actually beneficial to our […]

Source: WRN.com

