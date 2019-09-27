Congressman Calls For Federal Cheese Protection

Congressman Ron Kind is asking the federal government to take steps to protect cheese. The Wisconsin Democrat has introduced the Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions Act. He’s calling it the CURD Act. Kind wants Congress to define cheese as something which comes from real milk. It’s his latest effort to push back against the increasing number of vegan cheeses, made from vegetables, which are being sold.

Source: WRJC.com





