Congressional Candidate Wanted In New York City For Grand Larceny

(La Crosse, WI) — A Democrat challenging incumbent Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind has a legal matter she has to attend to first. Thirty-six-year-old Juliet Germanotta of La Crosse has agreed to waive extradition to New York so she can face a grand larceny charge. An arrest warrant has been issued in her name. Authorities say she bought a ring from a jewelry store last September for 48-hundred dollars, then returned a fake for a refund. Germanotta has vowed to focus on rights for L-G-B-T-Q people and health care for patients with pre-existing conditions if elected. She says a California felony conviction will be expunged.

Source: WRJC.com

