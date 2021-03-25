Congress tackles military sexual assault but again ignores problems in the National Guard
Hearing discusses failures of past reforms. Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation found women often face retaliation after coming forward.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Gov. Tony Evers approves Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit that could become one of the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 2:21 AM
The complex just west of Interstate 39/90 would feature a casino, convention center, 300-room hotel and 40,000-square-foot indoor water park on 73 acres.
Wisconsin court tosses AG's lame-duck lawsuit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 12:52 AM
Wisconsin's conservative-leaning Supreme Court has refused to consider a lawsuit that limits the powers of the state's attorney general
Congress tackles military sexual assault but again ignores problems in the National Guard
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Hearing discusses failures of past reforms. Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation found women often face retaliation after coming forward.
State Assembly passes flurry of bills on Tuesday, Vos threatens court action on ARA...
by Raymond Neupert on March 24, 2021 at 10:53 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the Assembly is ready to go to court if Governor Tony Evers doesn’t allow Republicans to decide how the state will spend federal COVID-19 recovery funding. On Tuesday, the State Assembly spent over 7 hours in […]
COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Brown County: Over 25% of residents had a shot, state data...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2021 at 10:01 PM
About 40,700 people have completed the vaccine series.
Wisconsin reports uptick in seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2021 at 9:11 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a subtle rise in the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Far from being a placeholder, Tommy Thompson is steering the UW System through a tough...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2021 at 8:54 PM
It's been two decades since Tommy Thompson was Wisconsin's governor. Now, he's bringing his style to the state's politicized university system.
A new short-term lease program makes it easier for small business owners to get started |...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM
The Downtown Green Bay and Olde Main Street Pop-Up Shop Program is welcoming new businesses by offering three-month leases.
Tomah Police Looking for Help in Reported Papa Murphy’s Robbery
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2021 at 8:07 PM
