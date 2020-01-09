Confusion, under-reporting impedes crackdown on sex trafficking in Wisconsin, report finds
More needs to be done to train law enforcement and help victims, including children, a report on sex trafficking in Wisconsin says.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Storm headed toward Green Bay could dump 8-10 inches Saturday ahead of Packers playoff gam...1 hour ago
- As Lake Michigan rises, homes are threatened by waves and gale-force winds2 hours ago
- Confusion, under-reporting impedes crackdown on sex trafficking in Wisconsin, report finds2 hours ago
- Evers assigns ‘homework’ to legislative leaders5 hours ago
- Plea Hearing Set for Necedah Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend, Hiding Corpse7 hours ago
- Weather Watchers Warn Of Approaching Winter Storm7 hours ago
- Sen. Baldwin Will Vote For USMCA7 hours ago
- DOJ asks state Supreme Court to delay voter rolls ruling10 hours ago
- State Senator Dave Hansen to retire10 hours ago
- Lawsuit Against Central Sands, Wysocki Farms Growing16 hours ago
- DATCP, Extension to Sponsor Workshops for Farm Couples16 hours ago
- WBC Offering ‘Beef in the Classroom’ Meat Education Grants23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.