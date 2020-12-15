Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Wisconsin

New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin. That’s according to Monday data from the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 2,122 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 3,509 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 3,871 daily cases. Today’s #COVID19_WI […]

Source: WRN.com







