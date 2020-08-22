Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin surpass 70,000
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Wisconsin as fewer tests are being processed.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
UWGB drive-thru commencement ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2020 at 7:59 PM
UWGB graduates celebrate their milestone with a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Man spends 600 hours on Aaron Rodgers documentary, Wisconsin resident suing postmaster...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Green Bay police investigating east side shooting, no injuries reported
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM
Police do not believe anyone was shot, but said the shooting is not a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.
State lacks ideal coronavirus testing capacity for reopening of college campuses,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM
But with plans for students to return to classrooms anyway, health secretary Andrea Palm said health officials will be prioritizing testing and test processing for outbreaks.
'S.O.S. Save our service' rally in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2020 at 11:30 PM
Scenes of a rally to save the U.S. Postal Service and demand that the U.S. postmaster general reverse changes to mail processing.
Kanye West not denied access to ballot by 'liberals'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 11:17 PM
Wisconsin GOP says 'liberals' denied Kanye West access to the November ballot.
Kamala Harris a point of pride for many Wisconsin voters of color, but she's not above...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM
Voters pointed with pride to the historic nature of Kamala Harris' selection as running mate but said her record still bears scrutiny.
Tourists from farther away than ever are heading to northern Wisconsin. One problem:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Wisconsin's northern counties are diagnosing new coronavirus cases at a rate similar to that of the rest of the state.
