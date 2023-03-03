Concert schedule announced for Door County's Birch Creek music academy; tickets now on sale
Percussion, Symphony and Big Band Jazz session students rehearse alongside their teachers during the day and perform with them in concerts at night.
-
Climate change imperils the upper Mississippi River backwaters. Now nature needs human...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Between 2010 and 2020, the river flowed much higher than in decades past, blasting water into the typically calmer backchannels and disturbing fish habitat.
-
Gov. Evers is allocating $1 million in grants to reduce mental health disparities. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The Evers administration awarded 10 organizations $1 million to reduce mental health disparities. But what are the disparities and why do they exist?
-
-
A divided state Supreme Court reappoints an attorney tied to the fake elector scheme to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 2:05 AM
Jim Troupis, Donald Trump's attorney in efforts to overturn the election results, was reappointed to the state Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee.
-
5 Green Bay-area projects included in Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-25 budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 2:04 AM
Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-25 budget and capital spending plans would direct more than $50 million toward Green Bay-area facilities and infrastructure.
-
University of Wisconsin System plans to raise in-state tuition by 5% next school year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM
The UW Board of Regents will vote on the tuition increase later this month.
-
Brown County jury finds Pedro Santiago-Marquez guilty of killing Ashwaubenon man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM
The defendant testified that he didn't kill the 36-year-old Ashwaubenon man. The jury didn't believe him.
-
Brown County judge orders city to stop audio recordings at Green Bay City Hall, refuses...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM
Brown County Judge Marc Hammer's decision was a partial win for both sides in dispute over recording of conversations in Green Bay's City Hall.
-
Why flags are flying half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin today?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM
Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.
