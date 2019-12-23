Complaint: Former Packer Gbaja-Biamila's 'brothers' came to Christmas pageant with 34 rounds of ammo
Criminal complaints state a school master told police former Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, Jordan Salmi, and Ryan Desmith, are members of religious cult known to carry concealed weapons.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
