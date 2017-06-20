Complaint: Appleton man threatened "Wausau or worse"
An Appleton man threatened to carry out an attack similar to the deadly shootings in the Wausau area, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Woman, 45, convicted in 2013 fatal Waupaca County crash41 mins ago
- Environmental group, tribe challenge sand mine permit42 mins ago
- Judge announces Trump won’t be defendant in pipeline lawsuit45 mins ago
- The Latest: Deliberations start in ex-Milwaukee cop’s trial49 mins ago
- Ronald Bull1 hour ago
- Police logs: Sleeping kids cause disturbance2 hours ago
- Marathon Co. ranks top 15 for affordable housing2 hours ago
- Letter To The Editor: Crime Prevention Foundation or Campaign PAC?2 hours ago
- Rep. Kitchens Weighs In On Recent Actions In Madison2 hours ago
- Complaint: Appleton man threatened “Wausau or worse”3 hours ago
- Mile Bluff Medical Center to Hold Blood Drive4 hours ago
- Sentencing delayed for doctor convicted of sex assaults4 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.