Community rallies behind Madison school guard who lost job for using racial slur
Teachers and students are rallying behind a high school security guard who was fired for saying the “n-word.” Marlon Anderson is black, and admits he used the slur, but he was scolding a student for using it himself. He tells WKOW-TV he wants his job back. “I believe that when God created me, he called […]
Source: WRN.com
