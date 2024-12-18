Community members wrestle with grief in aftermath of Wisconsin school shooting
Community members in Wisconsin are continuing to wrestle with grief and calling for change in the aftermath of a school shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded six others. Investigators are trying to determine a motive. The…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Update on Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON) Officials provided more information on Tuesday in the Abundant Life School shooting. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working to verify a document some on social media are […]
Wonewoc-Center Fights but Falls to Heights in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 7:15 PM
Unoccupied Patrol Vehicle Hit During Necedah Parade
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:59 PM
Mile Bluff’s Gateway Project receives grant approved by Gov. Evers, State Building...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:57 PM
MBMC Holiday Hours
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:57 PM
Heesch, Paula Lee Age 75 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Revels, Phillip L. Age 62 of Montello
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:09 PM
Titletown Report for 12/17/2024
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2024 at 12:05 PM
RB Josh Jacobs continues to carry a heavy workload in a Packers victory at Seattle – Packers QB Jordan Love is feeling good about the Packers continued progress as the regular season winds down.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2024 at 12:02 PM
The Vikings won their 7th straight to move into a first place tie with the Detroit Lions – The Bucks face Oklahoma City in the NBA’s Emirate Cup Championship game – The Badgers fall out of both Top 25 College basketball polls.
