Committee requires latest public health order to go through rule-making process

The state legislature’s Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative rules has ordered the Evers’ administration to go through the formal rule-making process, to implement the governor’s order limiting the size of indoor gatherings due to the coronavirus. “We have no emergency rule. We’d love to have an emergency rule, that we could have a […]

Source: WRN.com







