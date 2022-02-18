Committee of Assembly leaders reject Rep. Ramthun's attempt to undo the 2020 election
After Democrats forced a vote, Assembly leaders from both parties rejected an effort to try to overturn the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 1:56 AM
Tommy Thompson says he will spend the coming weeks deciding whether to again run for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 1:53 AM
A run by the former Gov. Tommy Thompson would further shake up a race that has already been disrupted.
Assembly Republicans in Wisconsin seek to cut the amount of time the unemployed can...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 12:54 AM
The legislation in Wisconsin is part of a Republican package that would reduce benefits across a host of programs.
Republican review of the presidential election in Wisconsin may not try to validate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 11:52 PM
The GOP review of the 2020 presidential election launched last year may not address the most fundamental question about the contest.
COVID-19 cases surged in Wisconsin nursing homes amid omicron, but deaths have not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 11:49 PM
"We're a far cry from November 2020 when over 700 Wisconsin nursing home residents passed because of COVID," said John Sauer, of LeadingAge Wisconsin.
Bartels Enjoying Time as New CEO of MBMC Looks to the Future
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM
Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch takes off the gloves, accusing Kevin Nicholson of being an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM
GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson has been attacking everything in front of him, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch finally responded.
Brown County Board boosts annual salaries for sheriff, clerk of the circuit court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM
Brown County Board will raise annual salaries for the sheriff and clerk of the circuit court in 2023. New salary caps are set every four years.
As COVID-19 case counts decline, UW schools expect to lift mask requirements as early as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM
The 26 University of Wisconsin System campuses will ultimately have autonomy in determining when and how to lift their masking rules.
