Commission won't tell Wisconsin's top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has declined to vote on whether the top elections official should appear before a state Senate hearing on her reappointment. It’s the latest in an ongoing fight over who will lead elections in the critical battleground…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.