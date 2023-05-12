Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants
The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
New Wisconsin Policy Forum report exemplifies the struggles child care centers, parents...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum uses the example of a hypothetical center in Milwaukee County to address common child care misconceptions.
Katie Krouse becomes first female executive director of Door County nature sanctuary, but...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Katie Krouse takes over as director of the state's first nature preserve, which was founded thanks to the efforts of pioneering women like Emma Toft
Mauston Defeats Wautoma for SCC Baseball Championship (FULL GAME)
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2023 at 1:10 AM
Wisconsin House Republicans help push border security bill to passage as Title 42 ends
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM
The vote coincided with the expiration of Title 42, a policy that allowed the U.S. to turn away migrants in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID.
Over 30 million birds will land in Wisconsin beginning Friday; here's what to know
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM
With the start of peak migration season over 30 million birds are expected to land in Wisconsin over the next couple of days. Here's what to know.
Two injured in small plane crash Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 11, 2023 at 9:37 PM
Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said both occupants of the plane were conscious and alert at the scene.
UW System eliminates diversity statements from hiring process. Here's the latest on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM
The action may not be enough to appease Republicans pushing for the elimination of diversity offices altogether.
'We are in crisis': Nurses, lieutenant governor call for more budget money to address...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM
Roughly $45 million had been in Gov. Evers' proposed budget to increase fees for in-home and community health care services. The item was removed by Republicans.
Fond du Lac police continue probe of triple shooting. Here's the latest and what we know...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM
Here's what we know so far about what happened, according to the criminal complaint and other information released from the Fond du Lac Police Department.
