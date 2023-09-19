Columbia County man charged with killing partner held on $1 million cash bail
Larry Manthe, 79, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon modifiers in the death of Alice Langer, 76.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
