Columbia County Correctional Institution Ending 23-Day Lockdown

The state Department of Corrections says it is ending a 23-day lockdown at a center Wisconsin facility. Normal scheduled visitations will resume tomorrow (Friday) and all other inmate activities and programs will start up again over the next few days. The lockdown at the Columbia County Correctional Institution went into effect January 14th. At that time, officials say they needed to perform a complete and thorough search of the prison to get rid of contraband.

Source: WRJC.com





