Columbia County Authorities ID Dells Motel Homicide Suspect 

Columbia County authorities have identified the 34-year-old suspect in a weekend homicide at a Wisconsin Dells motel. Jeremy Lee Mondy of Janesville is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Officers were called to the motel Sunday at about 11:35 a-m for a welfare check. The woman – whose name hasn’t been released – was found dead. Wisconsin Dells police say their investigation is still ongoing. Mondy was still in the room at The VUE Boutique Motel when officers arrived. He was taken into custody.

Source: WRJC.com







