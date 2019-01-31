Colton Treu preliminary hearing set for April 12th

A preliminary hearing is set for the man accused of killing three Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts and a mother in a crash. Colten Treu was back in court Wednesday by video conference for a review hearing. Treu’s attorney’s asked for a delay in his preliminary hearing until April so both sides could review his toxicology […]

