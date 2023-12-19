Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution's insurrection clause
Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution’s insurrection clause.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Arguing over DEI continues as lawmakers approve UW System pay raises
by Bob Hague on December 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM
Months after the money to pay them was budgeted, Universities of Wisconsin employees finally get their pay raises. A legislative committee voted 5-1 on Tuesday, approving 6% pay hikes to some 35,000 employees. UW officials reached agreement with […]
-
UW-Madison announces free educations for Wisconsin tribal members
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM
A UW-Madison education will be free to any enrolled member of Wisconsin’s 11 tribal nations starting next fall. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Monday that the offer includes tuition and all other costs. “It’s crucial that we are […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/18
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM
-
Hillsboro Girls Ride Hot First Half to Victory Over La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM
-
Drug Arrest in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM
-
Pirates Sink Hillsboro at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM
-
Polivka, Duane Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids and Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM
-
Hicks, Linnea “Lynn” Marie Age 66 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM
-
BB Full Game: Royall at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.