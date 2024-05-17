Collopy, Denis M. Age 64 of Grand Marsh

Denis M. Collopy, age 64, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 13, 2024, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Denis was born August 5, 1959, in Enterprise Oregon to Richard and Rosetta Collopy. He graduated from High School in Elgin, Oregon. Denis married Melody Rothe on January 12, 1995, in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He worked as a delivery driver for Holiday Wholesale.

Denis enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed doing yardwork, watching the birds & squirrels, and fishing.

Denis was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Survivors include his wife: Melody, three daughters: Stacey, Amanda & Tanya; Papas Girl: Madison, and several grandchildren.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







