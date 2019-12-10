Collins, Jean Helen Age 87

Jean Helen Collins, age 87 passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo, WI. She was born October 6, 1932 to Claude and Norma (Neilson) Hayes. Living in Brooks her entire life, she married Marvin Collins in 1952. They ran together the bar/chainsaw shop in Brooks.

If anyone knew Jean a few things come to mind: her spunk, her sass and her strong will to live taught her entire family how to live life to the fullest. On any given day, you could find her watching Court TV, possibly the ID channel drinking a Diet Pepsi and eating potato chips or a couple pecan cookies. She enjoyed conversations with friends that would visit, she loved her bird and morning visits from her daughter, Kandi. She also enjoyed her afternoon “decaf” coffee with her son Kelly.

Preceded in death by her husband Marvin and sons William and Kenneth Collins.

Survived by her daughter Kandi (Mike) Anderson and son Kelly Collins. Proud grandmother of Courtney (Andy) Kettleson, Kasey Collins, Katie (Hunter) Sinclair, Keegan Collins and Cole (Casey) Collins. Great-Grandmother of Cash Kettleson and Bentley/Gracie Sinclair.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 28th at 10:30AM at the Brooks Church. Pastor Dominick Thoman will officiate.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

