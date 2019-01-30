Collins, Doris Mae Age 81 of Adams, WI

Doris Mae Collins, age 81, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Doris was born January 31, 1937 in Adams, Wisconsin to John M. and Hazel L. (Bisbee) Boer Sr. She grew up in Adams and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956. Doris married Kenneth Collins on April 25, 1959 in Adams, Wisconsin. She worked various jobs in town, including her favorite jobs at Mr. Burger and Goggin Pharmacy. After retirement, Doris and Ken operated the Craft Shop in Friendship. She was an accomplished quilter and seamstress.

Doris enjoyed playing cards, bingo, connecting with new family and friends on Facebook, and spending time with her family and friends.

Doris was a member of Eastern Star.

Memorials may be directed in Doris’ memory to her family.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Boer; husband, Kenneth Collins; daughter, Deb Collins Warren; brothers: Roger Boer, Donald Boer and John Boer Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Rose.

Survivors:

Daughter: Pam Collins of Beloit, Wisconsin

Daughter: Margie Collins of Milton, Wisconsin

Daughter: Michelle (Kevin Tatroe) Collins of Tucson, Arizona

Sister: Isabelle Bilodeau of Bradenton, Florida

Grandchild: Christina Allman

Grandchild: Matthew Cole

Grandchild: Danielle Warren

Grandchild: Wayne Warren

Great-Grandchild: Ricky Tangney

Great-Grandchild: Aliciah Ostrander

Great-Grandchild: Wyatt Welch

Great-Grandchild: Aden Montezuma

Great-Grandchild: Braeyah Cole

Great-Grandchild: Kadehn Cole

Great-Grandchild: Kenny Warren

