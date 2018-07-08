Coleman, Brenda Lynn (Schara), age 60 of Mauston

Brenda Lynn Coleman (Schara), age 60 of Mauston passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at her home.

She was born September 1, 1957, to Faye Barnes and Lester Schara in Stoughton WI. August 30, 1997 she was united in marriage to Gene Coleman. Brenda was a member of the Juneau County Moose Lodge for 9 years. She valued her membership there and helped out as much as she could. She also enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandbabies each and every one of them were her pride and joy. She loved getting together with friends and family for cookouts and card nights, playing bingo, going to the casino. She always made such an impact on the people’s lives she met. She was always so full of life.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Gene Coleman of Mauston; her children: Faye Coleman (Jack Seaton) of Wonewoc, WI; Gerald Coleman (Amy) of Hill Point, WI; John Coleman (Jenny) of Medford, WI; Jeremy Coleman (Elizabeth) of Ithaca, WI; Amanda Herlitz (Chris) of Mauston, WI; siblings; Cindy Williams of Wonewoc, WI; Martin Schara of Adams, WI; Amy Schara of Wonewoc, WI; and Ronald Barnes of Adams, WI. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Brenda is preceded in death by her mother Faye and father Lester, stepfather Ronald, her sister Leslie and brother Paul as well as her mother and father in law, sister in law Kate, brother in laws John, Butch, and Wayne.

Memorial Services for Brenda L. Coleman will be held on Saturday July 14, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Juneau County Moose Lodge with a small luncheon afterwards. Burial will take place at a later date in Potters Cemetery, Summit Township.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.