Cole, Jeannette (Jan) A. Age 85 of Friendship

Jeannette (Jan) A. Cole, age 85, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home.

Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Jeannette was born November 20, 1937, in Rome, Wisconsin to the late Joseph & Emma (Nobles) Petruska Sr. Jan was a happy and adventurous girl and loved the simple things in life. She loved helping her Daddy on their dairy farm. She loved horseback riding and helping her momma with her horses. The Sunday family drives, fishing and collecting the many wild critters she called pets. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1955 as Class Salutatorian. She continued on to St Joseph’s School of Nursing, Marshfield, WI On 8/26/1959 and passed her Wisconsin State Board in Nursing as a Registered Nurse on 11/16/1959. She moved to Milwaukee, Wi to work with her sister Joycee at Wood Hospital in Milwaukee .

She married her 1st husband in 1961 and resided in Milwaukee and they were blessed with 3 beautiful children. A daughter, Denise Marie and sons Michael Lon and Timothy Allen. They moved to Phoenix AZ in 1969 unfortunately the marriage ended in divorce. Jan was granted full custody of the children as a single mother on her own. Jan was working at the VA Hospital in Phoenix AZ (1969-1975) where she met and fell in love with her soul mate.

She married Robert O. Cole Sr. on January 7, 1973 in Maricopa County, Phoenix Az. Jan gained a step son Bobby Jr at time of marriage. They hoped to add to the family a total of 6 children but the family was blessed with 1 bouncing baby boy Patrick Joseph later in life who was the light of this family’s life. Life in Arizona was good, they enjoyed loading up the Chevy fishing gear and provisions for the weekend and head to Lake Alamo to sleep under the stars, fish and explore the desert. When not fishing, she was a Super fan of her 3 sons who played in Little League Baseball and you could always see her in the stands cheering them on Yelling “Woohoo thata way! OR RUN!RUN!RUN! In early 1975 due to health issues, it was best to move to less dry climate so family moved to Friendship, Wi and built a home and life on her parent’s family Homestead in Cottonville.

Jan worked at Riverview Hospital Wi Rapids, Adams Memorial Hospital, Friendship Wi, Tomah VA Memorial Hospital, Tomah Wi. Jan was a RN doing community work with the Health & Human Services of Adams County 10+ yrs. for the low-income citizens.

Jan was recommended for a position by a fellow associate and dear friend Dr. Reed about a position at FCI OXFORD Prison where she work 15yr before retiring 1/3/2018 at the age of 80 yrs young. Her fondest memories of work at OFCI were the many employees and staff she called friend, the prisoner/puppy program and her many patients she served who respected her kindness and called her granny or grandma. She was asked once what was the one thing she would change working at the prison. She said educating nurses and doctors that help is greatly needed at these facilities and there is nothing more to fear behind bars as there is outside the bars. Patients are Patients and still need care this is why we took our oath.

Jan loved being a nurse. It was her calling in life. She was dedicated, compassionate and always professional to her patients and co-workers but was always straightforward with them when needed which earned her respect.

Jan’s favorite things she enjoyed in life was her caring & giving heart for her family, Veterans, Animals, Children with medical needs. Jan was an avid supporter of the kids and grandchildren education and sports for the communities that they resided. She enjoyed collecting aluminum cans to support an event for the AF Swim Team back in the day to helping with books for college she was there. She enjoyed donating to her local Adams Humane Society for her 2 rescues she adopted Jake (formerly Baby) & Molly. Jan enjoyed gardening, taking long walks in the woods with her furbabies and family, enjoyed bird watching and feeding Andre the Pileated Woodpecker and his off spring, turkeys, deer, eagles and the many other species of birds and wildlife who visited daily. She called her home The Sanctuary where all were welcome, safe, fed, and cared for.

Jan was also a dreamer she occasionally would play the lottery or drop a few shackles at Nekoosa Rainbow Casino hoping to hit a big one so she could help pay off all her family’s debt, pay for all her grandkids’ future educations, and give to all her favorite charities. She believed in paying it forward.

Jeannette was a member of AARP, DAV, VFW, WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT, ASPACA, ST JUDES, ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION, and NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph & Emma (Nobles) Petruska Sr.; sisters: Betty Petruska, Bonnie Petruska, and Joyce Travis; brothers: David Petruska, Joseph (Joe Jr.) Petruska, and Thomas (Tom) Petruska; great-grandson, Camdyn Gabriel Slayton; Beloved Husband, Robert O. Cole Sr & stepson, Bobbie Jr.; and her many furbabies: Kenai, Chaz, Molly’s, Max’s and many-many more.

Survivors include her daughter, Denise M (Gollubske) & (Albert, AL) Slayton of Milw, WI; sons: Michael Lon & (Lisa) Cole of Farmington, MN; Timothy Allen & (Sherrie Jo) Cole of Milw, WI; and Patrick Joseph & (Christy) Cole Friendship, WI; Grandma & Nana to: Brandy Nicole & (Mark) Bauer of Whitewater, WI; Bryan Robert & (Callie) Slayton of Mt. Pleasant, WI; Joseph Sr. & (Phoebe) Gunderson of Milw, WI; Brandon Michael & (Sydney) Cole of Siginaw, TX; Krista Ann & (Connor) Smith of Mound, MN; Allicyn Joyce Cole of Tampa, FL; Madelyn Jeannette Cole of Milw, WI; Ian Patrick, Elias Mitchell & Adalee Raelynn Cole of Friendship, WI; Hailey Mae & Tyler Allan Siegel of Thousand Oaks, CA; Great-grandma & GG to: Damien Xavior & Ethan Albert Bauer of Whitewater, WI; Laila Tomika & Joseph Jr Gunderson of Milw, WI; Lainey Jordan & Raylan Jax Slayton of Mt Pleasant, WI. Further Survived by beloved brother-in-law, Howard W. Travis; sister-in-law, Judy (Youngmark-Petruska) Linzmeier; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Source: WRJC.com







