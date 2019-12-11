Cold Temps: If You Can Hang On Until The Weekend, Things Will Moderate
As Wisconsin wakes up this (Wednesday) morning, the weather is just as cold as promised. The National Weather Service says wind chill readings will reach 10-below zero in some areas and they won’t warm up much through the rest of the day. Local areas will be cold, but not cold enough to bring on advisories or warnings. There is a wind chill advisory in effect for parts of northwestern Wisconsin. Forecasters say statewide temperatures will return to the 30s by the weekend.
Source: WRJC.com
