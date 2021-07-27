Cold case closed: Elderly Lakewood man convicted of 1976 murders
The jury deliberated about two hours before returning a verdict.
'This is the place he began': In Athens, the success of Giannis and the Antetokoumpo...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2021 at 8:52 PM
"When we first met them, they didn't have money, they didn't have all this they have now. And they don't forget where they began their life."
Griffin, John Francis Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2021 at 8:23 PM
Murphy-Dunlap, Joan Age 64 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2021 at 8:21 PM
New reporter's fly-along at EAA AirVenture a 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM
On Tuesday afternoon, reporter Katy Macek flew in an SNJ-2 alongside the GEICO Skytypers air show team.
Assembly Republicans fail to overturn veto on federal unemployment benefits
by Raymond Neupert on July 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM
Assembly Republicans unsuccessfully attempted to overturn Governor Evers’ veto of a bill that would have ended federal unemployment benefits. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it’s unfair that businesses have to compete with the federal […]
Florida's tragic building collapse raises question about building codes in Wisconsin, and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM
Green Bay and other cities face some of the same conditions that may have contributed to the tragedy in Surfside, where 98 people died.
Republicans fail to override Evers' veto of bill that would end extra unemployment...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM
Republican lawmakers also said they would ignore Gov. Tony Evers' call to provide more education funding.
Fond du Lac's Big Mac king is rounding in on 50 years of (nearly) daily burger eating
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM
Since March 17, 1972, Don Gorske has been eating merely two Big Mac's a day making it just about 33,000 burgers so far in his life time.
The elderly Lakewood man charged with the 1976 murders of a Green Bay couple has been...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM
