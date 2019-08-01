‘Cold blooded killer’ sentenced to 15 years in drunk driving death

A man convicted in a fatal crash in Green County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Nathan Leopold of Janesville killed David Leck of Juda on Highway 11 two years ago. Leck’s granddaughter tearfully testified at Leopold’s sentencing hearing Wednesday. “I stared at him and he stared back. I saw nothing. No […]

