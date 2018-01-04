Cocaine charges for a Mauston Man

During a traffic stop in the early morning hours of January 1st, a significant quantity of cocaine and other items were found on Thomas Schaub, age 37 of Mauston. Other items were found in his vehicle. He has been charged with Possession with intent to deliver – cocaine, a felony, and other drug related misdemeanors. He was release on a $7500 signature bond with restrictions including random drug testing. An initial court appearance is scheduled for February 28th.

Source: WRJC.com

