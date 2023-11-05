Cobbs, Frederic R. Age 79 of Juneau County

Frederick R. Cobbs, affectionately known as Fred, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2023, in Mauston, Wisconsin. Fred was the son of Claude R. and Edna B. (Thompson) Cobbs and was born on December 3, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fred spent his early years in Madison, where he graduated from Central Madison High School in 1961. Following his passion for community service, he received his Police Officer training certificate from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore. He served on the Madison Fire Department. He later moved to Baraboo, working as a maintenance technician for Sauk County for 19 years before retiring in 2007. On October 7, 1989, Fred united in marriage with Denise Kass. Fred and Denise moved to New Lisbon, where he was the Germantown Emergency Management Director, and held the position of Germantown Constable.

Fred was a man of simple pleasures. He loved fishing and camping, going for rides through the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, and other wildlife refuges looking for “critters”, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan, attending all their sporting and musical events and cheering them on with unabashed pride. His love for his family was evident in his actions, and his kindness extended to all who knew him.

Fred was a loving husband to Denise Cobbs, a devoted father to their son, Scott (Pam) Cobbs of Wisconsin Dells, and a caring brother to his sister, Claudette (Jim) Licari of Watertown. He was also a doting grandfather to Keegan, Ellery, and Lilah. cherishing every moment he spent with them.

The family would like to thank Dr. Murphy and the staff at Hess Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for next summer. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.