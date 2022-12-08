Cobblestone Hotel & Suites opens first De Pere location
See inside newly opened Cobblestone Hotel & Suites with a Wissota Chophouse in De Pere
Door County florist combines artistic talents, love of flowers in newly blooming business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM
Tracy Melger, with help from mentors, is growing a business in Fish Creek that shows off her creativity.
Hobart-Lawrence officer accidentally shoots self, injured during Highway 29 standoff
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM
The officer was struggling with a man pulled over for a wellness check when the officer's firearm discharged.
Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil join Dems in passing same-sex marriage...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined House Democrats in voting to codify same-sex marriage protections into law.
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM
The chances of the bill become law may be "slim," the Wisconsin senator said. But she hopes to at least raise awareness.
UW System's merger couldn't save UW-Platteville Richland. What about other UW branch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Most of the other dozen branch campuses have endured similar trajectories of enrollment declines, budget cuts, tuition freezes and reorganizations.
Pearl Harbor attack, 'a date which will live in infamy,' remembered in Sturgeon Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM
The inaugural event remembered the 2,400 lives lost and highlighted the role of Sturgeon Bay shipyards in World War II.
After a disappointing midterm, some Wisconsin Republicans say it's time for a paid...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The push for a full-time paid chair would put the GOP on par with Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which in recent years has had a fundraising edge.
A micro-hospital is coming to Bellevue. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM
The micro-hospital will have six inpatient beds and emergency and imaging departments.
