Coal-export terminal backer sues state over permit denial
SEATTLE (AP) — A company proposing to build a terminal in Washington state to export U.S. coal to Asia sued the state Tuesday, arguing regulators unfairly denied the project a key permit.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Best Buy expands after-school tech program3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game3 hours ago
- Senate votes to repeal consumer rule3 hours ago
- Refugee admissions into US to resume3 hours ago
- Marathon Co. spending millions to fight drug epidemic4 hours ago
- Report: Man killed by officer had warrant out for arrest7 hours ago
- Former Marathon County jailer pleads not guilty of sex with inmate8 hours ago
- “Healthy Living Fair” draws hundreds to Door County YMCA Tuesday9 hours ago
- Butrick, Sonja Ann, age 74, of New Lisbon9 hours ago
- Lawmaker wants Foxconn contract released before vote9 hours ago
- Legislation would force closure of troubled youth prisons10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.