Coach Hansen Golden Eagles Pass Test over Reedsburg in Volleyball Action
The student finally beat the teacher. Mauston Volleyball head coach Tara Hansen had never defeated her former head coach Sheila Green. That was until Monday night when the Golden Eagles overcame a first set loss to defeat the Reedsburg Beavers 3-1. Green was Tara Hansen’s head coach while Hansen was a student at Reedsburg Area High School. The Golden Eagles avenged an early season loss to the Beavers who swept Mauston in Reedsburg on September 21st. Reedsburg got off to a fast start taking set one 25-18. The Golden Eagle got off to a fast start in the 2nd set at led by as many as 7 before the beavers stormed back to take a 25-24 lead. Mauston calmly scored the next 3 points to take the set 27-25. Mauston would win the next two sets in back and forth action by scores of 25-23 and 25-22. Mia Quist had 20kills for the Golden Eagles, while senior Paige Navis notched 4 aces. Emma Incaprero had 35 assists for the Golden Eagles who improved their record to 6-2 on the season. Delaney Horkan led the Beavers with 17kills. Reedsburg is now 5-3 on the season. Mauston returns home tonight in another revenge game as they host the Wautoma Hornets who swept the Golden Eagles on September 17th.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2020 at 3:06 PM
