Clough, Adam William “Voodoo” Age 44 of Mauston

Adam William “Voodoo” Clough, age 44, was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 25, 1975 to Karen and Ronald Clough. Sadly, Adam passed away October 17, 2019 following a motor vehicle accident.

Adam graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1995. Later joining the United states Army in 2001, serving in the 911th Forward Surgical Team. Adam was a combat veteran, deployed in Iraq as a medic. He enlisted in the Army Reserves in 2008 and served until 2012. He studied nursing a Fort Sam Houston and successfully completed the program in 2011. Adam earned military recognitions including the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. Following his discharge, he studied massage therapy at Globe University and graduated in 2014. He opened his own clinic, PriModern Therapeutic massage, and served the needs of his community up until his death.

Adam met his match, Jenn Larson, and they were married in 2014, having the “party to end all parties”. Together they built a solid foundation to raise their four children, who he adored. He was also extremely fond of their 3 dogs.

If you live in the Mauston area you’ve probably seen Adam riding his Harley with his red beard gloriously floating in the breeze. He’d be wearing his military vest, showing support to his fellow veterans. He loved a good ride and rode as often as he could, resembling Animal from Sesame Street. Despite his tough exterior, he was known for his kind heart and generous nature. He was passionate about helping others and had a soft spot for his fellow veterans, joining the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to assist with bettering the lives of those who served. The CVMA, where he made amazing bonds with brothers and sisters all over the USA, was dear to his heart.

Adam thought he was good at tinkering, trying to fix or build just about anything. However, his friends and family would tell you this was not his strong suit. He did excel in, and enjoyed a good time and could find a reason to celebrate even the smallest of occasions, often taking over the jukebox and dancing like no one else was around. This was always “entertaining”. These celebrations included somewhat “amusing” stories and kept people entertained for hours, demonstrating how important his relationships were to him.

Those who knew Adam best would tell you what he loved more than anything was his family and friends. Adam leaves behind his loving wife, Jenn, his “Rock”; his four children who he was so proud of: Hailee Jefferies, Kelvin Taylor, Joe Larson and Gavyn Clough; his mother Karen Moyle and stepfather Bill Moyle of Oshkosh; his Step mother Jo Ann(Dan) Clough of Black Earth; his siblings Tracy Moyle, Jeff (Mary) Moyle, Nick (Brenda) Moyle and Lindsey (Ben) Clough his best friend Matt Vaughan. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Clough and his grandparents, Robert and Bernice Frey and William and Lorraine Clough.

Adam’s family would like to thank the Mauston Fire Department, Mauston EMS, Juneau County Dispatch, Juneau County Sheriff Department, Mile Bluff ER Staff, the unknown person that notified 911 at the accident site and all our friends who have given so much support at this difficult time.

Recognition of our love for Adam will take place on October 26, 2019 at the Mauston VFW/American

Legion, 1055 E. State St, Mauston, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from noon to 3:00 PM. The visitation will be followed by a full military honor ceremony. A lunch will be available for friends and family.

