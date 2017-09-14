Closing arguments set for ‘Slenderman’ trial

Closing arguments in the “Slenderman” trial in Waukesha County are set for Friday morning, with the case then expected to go to the jury. On Thursday, the defense and prosecutors rested in the trial of Anissa Weier. Both sides asked for a directed verdict — letting the judge decide — but Judge Michael Bohren ruled […]

